Mindi Abair Talks New 'Boneshakers' Album with Pat Prescott

Mindi Abair is a talented saxophone player, singer, and songwriter who has recorded and toured with the Back Street Boys, Aerosmith, and Springsteen while holding down her own solo career. She is also known to spend a lot of time with guitarist Randy Jacobs and the Boneshakers and now they’re back with a new record called No Good Deed. They recorded the album as a band at EastWest Studios in Hollywood in 5 days.

Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers performed songs from the new project and did a Q&A in front of a live audience at a very cool event this week at the Grammy Museum, but not before calling in to chat with us. Listen in to hear all about the new project, their summer tour, and Mindi’s recent surprise wedding. Visit www.MindiAbair.com for more details.