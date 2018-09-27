Review: Netflix's 'Quincy' Documentary

Quincy Jones turned 85 in March but the celebration is still going on. There was a big bash in London in June and last night at the Microsoft Theater the stars came out for Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones that was videotaped for a TV special that will be aired later this year. Stevie wonder, Brian McKnight, John Legend, Gladys Knight, Patti Austin, Gloria Estefan, Charlie Wilson, Ledisi and Jennifer Hudson all performed and Oprah Winfrey was stunning as she hosted the whole affair. While you’re waiting for the TV special, let me point you in the direction of Netflix to see the new documentary “Quincy”, which debuted last Friday and is already garnering critical acclaim.

Quincy’s actress/producer daughter Rashida Jones co-produced and directed the film about her famous father, wading through over 800 hours of new video shot for the project and 2,000 hours of archival footage. The result is a candid and personal portrayal of this creative giant who won 27 Grammys and produced albums for musical icons including Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles among others. The result is a personal and brutally honest look at his career accomplishments but also his struggles with alcohol, his many romantic relationships and the many health challenges that have been born of his fast paced lifestyle. Quincy takes us to the family parties and other intimate moments and lets us see up close and personal that just as his fans love and adore him, no one loves him more than those closest to him. Two hours is probably not enough to tell the very large life story of someone like Quincy Jones but the Netflix exclusive film “Quincy” does a pretty darn good job. Netflix.com

