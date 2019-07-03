Pat Prescott Talks 4th of July Hollywood Bowl Celebration with Nile Rodgers

The best ticket in town this 4th of July is Nile Rodgers and Chic at the Hollywood Bowl. The legendary songwriter, producer, and guitarist brings his high energy, hit-filled stage show to the Bowl along with the drumline from Beyonce’s tour, dancers and 4th of July fireworks. Listen in as we talk about Nile's stellar career and you have three chances to check him out this week; July 2nd, 3rd and 4th at the Bowl.