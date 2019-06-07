Ollie Gabriel Debuts Timeless Love Song for the Ages
Louisiana native and internationally charting soul singer Ollie Gabriel was introduced on the new NBC series “Songland”. “Songland” pulls back the curtains on how today’s hit records are made. Five songwriters will compete and perform their original song for the chance to have it recorded by a celebrity artist.
After working with Producer Ester Dean, Songland songwriter Ollie Gabriel sings the updated version of his original song "Something New."