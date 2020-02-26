Ayuko Babu is the Heart and Soul of the Pan African Film Festival

Babu Sits Down with Pat Prescott To Discuss This Year's Film Festival

February 26, 2020
Pat Prescott
Entertainment
Interviews

Ayuko Babu is the heart and soul of the Pan African Film Festival. He made his annual trip to the Wave to talk about this year’s festival and he brought along filmmaker Frances-Anne Solomon, writer, producer and director of this year’s opening night film “Hero”. The film is the story of Judge Ulric Cross, a World War II hero who played an important role in the Pan African Movement. Joining our conversation was actor Nickolai Salcedo who portrays Ulric Cross in the film. Babu also tells about some of the highlights of the festival. It’s an LA tradition you don’t want to miss.

 

28th Annual Pan African Film and Arts Festival

February 11-23, 2020

Cinemark BHC

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

For more info visit www.PAFF.org

Pan African Film & Arts Festival
Pat Prescott

