Past Prescott talks Komics For Kids with Rudy Moreno and Fritz Coleman

One of the most entertaining ways to give back this holiday is to support Rudy Moreno’s Komics For Kids this Sunday at Stevens Steakhouse from 2pm to 6pm. Rudy has been doing this for 27 years now, bringing together great comedians and musicians as they collect toys and holiday funds for some of LA’s most deserving families.

Rudy Moreno and Fritz Coleman stopped by this morning to talk about this great event. We hope to see you all this weekend and be sure to bring an unwrapped toy for some of the kids from our community.