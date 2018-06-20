Pat Prescott Chats With Stanley Jackson

The Consolidated Board of Realtists is on a mission to create a new crop of minority home owners here in Southern California. They realize that one of the most important components in their plan is to educate the public on financial literacy, how to get pre-approved and a whole lot more. That’s why they’ve teamed up with West Angeles Community Development Corporation for their Annual H.O.M.E Fair on Saturday June 23, 2018 form 10am to 2pm. Home Ownership Made Easy, is a home fair like no other which caters to the needs of 1st time homebuyer, as well as real estate professionals, and will help current homeowners trying to maintain their homes. There will be info on credit counseling, foreclosure prevention and a wealth building educational workshop for the youth. Consolidated Board of Realtists President Frances Young and Vice President Stanley Jackson stopped by the Wave to talk about the home fair and other beneficial programs that are available to the public for free. Listen in and take the first step towards buying or keeping your home.

Annual H.O.M.E. Fair

June 23, 2018 from 10am to 2pm

3725 Don Felipe dr., Los Angeles, Ca. 90008

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Larry Springs at 213-200-2014, [email protected] or Stan Jackson-310-345-9174, [email protected].

Register at www.wangelescdc.org