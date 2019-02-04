Pat Prescott Chats with Tony Cornelius from 'American Soul'

Soul Train was one of the most important TV shows in American history, bringing the Black experience unfiltered to homes across the country and around the world. At the center of it all was Don Cornelius, the disc jockey turned TV personality whose voice, vision and style represents everything that Soul Train stands for. It’s appropriate that his son, Tony Cornelius, is part of the production team that is bringing his father’s story to television. American Soul is a ten part documentary that debuts on Tuesday February 5, 2019 on BET. Tony Cornelius and Sinqua Walls, who portrays Don Cornelius, spoke about the series and the significance of the Soul Train legacy.

American Soul also stars Kelly Price and features guest appearances from Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Wayne Brady and Bobby Brown with original music composed by Babyface.

