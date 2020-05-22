Pat Prescott Chats with Herb Alpert as We Come Up On The 2020 Herb Alpert Awards in The Arts

The annual Herb Alpert Awards in The Arts usually happen this time of year at a star studded event in New York but this year the 26th annual awards went virtual. Five $75,000 prizes are given annually in the categories of Dance, Film/Video, Music, Theater and Visual Arts. These are unrestricted awards that can change the lives and support the careers of these deserving creators. I had a conversation with Herb Alpert about the creation of his awards program and his passion for and support of art and artists.

Congratulations to this year's awardees.

THE 2020 HERB ALPERT AWARD IN THE ARTS RECIPIENTS:

KAREN SHERMAN - Dance

SKY HOPINKA - Film/Video

CHRISTIAN SCOTT aTUNDE ADJUAH - Music

PHIL SOLTANOFF - Theatre

FIRELEI BAEZ - Visual Arts



