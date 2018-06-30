Pat Prescott Hangs with Parlor Social!

I want you to know about Dessy Di Lauro and Ric'key Pageo for one simple reason. They are very very good. Together this husband and wife duo are Parlor Social. Dessy says their group is what would happen if Cab Calloway, Lauryn Hill and Outkast had a baby. That’s a pretty good description of their original music genre that they have dubbed neo ragtime. They rocked the Hollywood Bowl at this year’s Playboy Jazz Festival and turned George Lopez into a super fan. You’ll have lots of chances to see Dessy and Rickey and their band of musicians, singers, rappers and dancers but don’t put it off. Click on the link below to see what all the fuss is about, listen in to our conversation and make a point to see Parlor Social performing live. You’ll certainly be glad you did.

https://soundcloud.com/parlo-social/got-the-heebie-jeebies/s-Tvzs6