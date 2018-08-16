Pat Prescott Talks to June Kuromoto of Hiroshima

August 16, 2018
Pat Prescott

Hiroshima has achieved something very few groups have done. They’ve stayed together for over 40 years. The diverse LA-based band shares all that unity with the loyal fans (like me) who’ll cheer them on when they hit the stage this Friday night at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach. At the center of it all is June Kuromoto, who plays the traditional Japanese instrument called the koto.

June called into the WAVE to talk about the show this weekend and how tradition with a modern twist created the sound of Hiroshima. We’ll be front and center at the show so come and join us! Get tickets here.

Tags: 
Hiroshima
June Kuromoto

Recent Podcast Audio
Pat Prescott Talks to June Kuromoto of Hiroshima KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott Talks Elon Trotman’s 5th Annual Barbados Jazz Excursion KTWVFM: On-Demand
#1 - Anthony McKinzy This Lady Loves Sports with Pat Prescott
Pat Prescott Talks Long Beach Jazz Festival with Jonathan Butler KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott Talks Long Beach Jazz Festival with Poncho Sanchez KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott Talks True Friendship Brunch with Melanie Eke KTWVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes