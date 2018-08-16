Pat Prescott Talks to June Kuromoto of Hiroshima

Hiroshima has achieved something very few groups have done. They’ve stayed together for over 40 years. The diverse LA-based band shares all that unity with the loyal fans (like me) who’ll cheer them on when they hit the stage this Friday night at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach. At the center of it all is June Kuromoto, who plays the traditional Japanese instrument called the koto.

June called into the WAVE to talk about the show this weekend and how tradition with a modern twist created the sound of Hiroshima. We’ll be front and center at the show so come and join us! Get tickets here.