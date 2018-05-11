Pat Prescott Interviews Vanessa Bell Calloway

People are talking about WACO Theater, the new LA performance space created by Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Lawson, and one of our favorite actors takes the stage this month in Letters to Zora. Vanessa Bell Calloway received rave reviews when she debuted the play a few years ago. It’s based on the authentic letters from Harlem Renaissance novelist Zora Neale Hurston, fused with fictional narrative intended to illuminate her life, he extraordinary career and her contributions to American literature. Vanessa stopped by the Wave to talk about her one woman show, the Lawson’s theater and a whole lot more.

See Vanessa Bell Calloway in Letters to Zora at WACO Theater. Opening night is this Friday May 11th with Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances this weekend and next and closing on Sunday May 20th.

WACO Theater Center

5144 Lankershim Blvd

North Hollywood, CA

818-400-1151

www.WacoTheaterCenter.com