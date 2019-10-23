Pat Prescott is Joined By The Make a Wish Foundation for an Interview Filled with Joy and The Musical Hamilton

Pat Prescott is joined this morning by the Make A Wish Foundation's, Stacey Syrocki, Vice President of Corporate & Community Engagement and the brilliant Tegan Jefferys, The Make A Wish Foundation's SOCAL spokesperson. Listen as we hear about Tegan's amazing wish come true, and yes it includes an incredible evening out to see the musical production of Hamilton.

To find out more about the power of the Make A Wish Foundation or to donate click here!