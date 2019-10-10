Pat Prescott , Evelyn 'Champagne' King and Sheryl Underwood join the KCAL 9 Team to Talk Taste of Soul

"Love Come Down" Singer Evelyn "Champagne" King, Sheryl Underwood from "The Talk" and our very own Pat Prescott joined the KCAL9 studio team to talk about the Taste of Soul festival taking place Saturday, Oct. 19, in South L.A! We can't wait to share this day of incredible music, food and community with you! Click here for the full interview and click here for the Taste of Soul Wave Stage lineup.