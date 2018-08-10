Pat Prescott Talks Long Beach Jazz Festival with Poncho Sanchez

It’s easy to like Poncho Sanchez with his warm smile, positive energy, and infectious rhythms. That’s why he is a staple at the Long Beach Jazz Festival – all those things plus the fact that festival founder, legendary drummer Al Williams is one of Poncho’s closest friends. Poncho called into our studios to talk about their friendship, performing at all but two of Al’s festivals and why one of the most important factors in Poncho’s success is the fans. I’m a fan and if you’ve seen or heard Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Jazz Band, I’m sure you’re a fan too. He’s part of the Saturday lineup for the 31st Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival all this weekend at Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach. Hope to see you there!

For tickets and more information visit www.LongBeachJazzFestival.com