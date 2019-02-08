Pat Prescott Talks To Ayuko Babu About Aretha Franklin Documentary

7 years ago Ayuko Babu founded the Pan African Film Festival along with his friends actors Danny Glover and Ja’net DuBois. The festival has grown to become the premiere film festival of its kind. This year is no exception. Babu gives us an overview of this year’s film offerings, including a list of his personal favorites. See you at the Rave Cinemas at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza for the Pan African Film Festival.

Check out the trailer for Amazing Grace an Aretha Franklin documentary HERE.

For more information on the Pan African Film Festival click HERE.