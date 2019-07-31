Pat Prescott Talks To Boney James About Headlining Upcoming Greek Theater Show

Boney James will take the stage at the Greek this Sunday night headlining a show that also features some serious star power from Bob James, David Sanborn and Marcus Miller with Double Vision Revisited, recreating one of the most popular instrumental records of all time. Boney and Marcus are good friends who get to work together every year on the Smooth Jazz Cruise and that friendship is part of what makes this evening at the Greek so special. Boney is touring with his band this summer as the Double Vision guys hit the road at the same time, but this is the only date where their shows intersect. Once again, LA gets a unique opportunity to see and hear these two tours collide in a once in a lifetime show at the Greek. Listen in on my conversation with Boney and get your tickets to join us at the Greek this Sunday, August 4th. For tickets and info, visit www.AXS.com