Pat Prescott Talks to CA State Senator, Steven Bradford About Upcoming Gardena Jazz Fest

Pat Prescott talks to California State Senator Steven Bradford. Bradford hails from the city of Gardena, also the home of the Gardena Jazz Festival. This is a festival that everyone in the city looks forward to, and a day out of the year that Bradford holds near and dear to his heart. The 17th Annual Gardena Jazz Festival continues to celebrate great jazz artists through this annual event which brings the jazz community together. Check out the line-up for this year's fest, below!

This family-friendly festival allows not only Gardena residents but visitors from near and far to enjoy this great day of music and food. Gardena Jazz Fest prides themselves on highlighting young talented artists that are continuing this genre of music.

City of Gardena Jazz Fest 2019 Details:

Rowley Memorial Park

Sunday, August 25, 2019

Tickets Available at www.cityofgardena.org