Pat Prescott talks Central Avenue Jazz Festival with The Baylor Project

The 24th annual Central Avenue Jazz Festival is coming this weekend and two performers that I’m especially looking forward to seeing checked in with the morning show to talk about their performance this Saturday at 5:20 on the Ella Fitzgerald Stage.. They are husband and wife duo Jean and Marcus Baylor; you may know them as the Grammy Nominated group The Baylor Project. Their debut album, The Journey, earned them two Grammy nominations and they have become favorites at festivals, clubs and concerts across the country. Listen in as we talk to Marcus and Jean and do yourself a favor and check them out this Saturday at the Central Avenue Festival along with all the other wonderful performers who will take the stage this Saturday and Sunday.

The 2019 Central Avenue Jazz Festival will take place on Saturday, July 27th & Sunday, July 28th from 11 AM to 7 PM.

The festival is located along Central Avenue between MLK Boulevard and Vernon Avenue

For more info visit – www.centralavejazzfest.com

Be sure to keep up with Jean and Marcus on tour on social media @thebaylorproject