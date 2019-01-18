Pat Prescott talks to the CEO of the Kingdom Day Parade Dr. Adrian Dove

The Kingdom Day Parade is a lot more than just another parade. It celebrates and centers around the only national and local holiday whose central purpose is to celebrate equality and justice for all people and to fight for it using the weapon of love and peace. In the current year, the mission of bringing people together is needed more than ever. The Kingdom Day Parade and its fiscal agent, CORE-CA has a twelve month focus on bringing people together in harmony and the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was conceived more than 37 years ago by the late Larry Grant and businessman Celes King III as a small neighborhood tribute to the life, work, dream, and spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

After the untimely death of Larry Grant, the original founder, six years ago, Dr. Adrian Dove, the parade longtime financial manager and Chairman of CORE-CA, stepped forward and has managed the parade since then, with the help of a strong team of volunteers and professional support. The Parade is committed to nurturing Dr. King’ s spirit for equality of life, using love and nonviolence as the primary weapon. To become a participant, volunteer, sponsor or for more information, visit our website at: kingdomdayparade.org

You can find us at The Wave Stage in the historical Leimert Park Village off of Crenshaw Ave from 11am to 5pm. We will be showcasing live performances by some of the best local talent and special guest Byron Scott of the Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting. Stop by and get a chance to get your own Wave swag and more.