Pat Prescott talks "The Color Purple" with Carrie Compere and J Daughtry

Everyone who has seen the Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple is coming away raving about it. Everybody knows the story of loss, abuse, forgiveness and redemption brought to life on the big screen by Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover and then, of course, there’s all that wonderful music from Brenda Russell, Stephen Bray, and Allee Willis. But if you get to meet the cast, you really start to understand what all the fuss is about.

Carrie Compere, who plays Sophia and J Daughtry, who plays Harpo, stopped by our studios to talk about playing these iconic roles, performing in LA and why the Wave family needs to see their show:

Listen in to my conversation with Carrie and J and see for yourself what everybody’s talking about but do it soon. The Color Purple is at the Pantages Theater only through June 17th.

www.HollywoodPantages.com/TheColorPurple

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IioMysUgQj0