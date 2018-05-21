Pat Prescott talks Credit Boot Camp with Belinda Allen

The West Angeles Community Development corporation is conducting a Credit Boot Camp on June 9, 2018 at Grace Temple COGIC in Moreno Valley. The two hour session is designed to help members of the community to learn how to build a strong financial foundation, Manage debt, grow savings and a whole lot more. It’s a free event and all are welcome. We talked to West Angeles CDC Executive Director Belinda Allen who gave us details on what to expect. Listen in to our conversation and to get more information, visit www.WestAngelesCDC.org.

Saving Your Legacy Credit Boot Camp

Saturday June 9, 2018

11am – 1pm

Grace Temple COGIC

22810 Alessandro Blvd. Stes. A-D

Moreno Valley, CA 92553

855-543-3440

Register at: [email protected] or www.WestAngelesCDC.org