Pat Prescott talks Credit Boot Camp with Belinda Allen
May 21, 2018
The West Angeles Community Development corporation is conducting a Credit Boot Camp on June 9, 2018 at Grace Temple COGIC in Moreno Valley. The two hour session is designed to help members of the community to learn how to build a strong financial foundation, Manage debt, grow savings and a whole lot more. It’s a free event and all are welcome. We talked to West Angeles CDC Executive Director Belinda Allen who gave us details on what to expect. Listen in to our conversation and to get more information, visit www.WestAngelesCDC.org.
Saving Your Legacy Credit Boot Camp
Saturday June 9, 2018
11am – 1pm
Grace Temple COGIC
22810 Alessandro Blvd. Stes. A-D
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
855-543-3440
Register at: [email protected] or www.WestAngelesCDC.org