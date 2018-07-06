Pat Prescott talks "In the Cut" with Dorien Wilson

Actor Dorien Wilson is a twenty five year veteran of stage and screen who is well known for his roles in such hit series as Dream On, The Steve Harvey Show, Sister Sister and Friends but he’s best known as Professor Oglevee on the Parkers. Dorien is rapidly becoming known now as Jay Weaver, the barber who stars in the hit Bounce sitcom In The cut. Dorien’s co-stars include Kellita Smith from the Bernie Mac Show, Jackee Harry, Ken Lawson and John Marshall Jones. In The Cut season 4 premiered this week on Bounce so why not take time this weekend to catch up on the previous seasons and see what all the fuss is about and listen in to our conversation as we catch up on Dorien’s latest projects.

https://www.bouncetv.com/show/in-the-cut/21529/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bbbStTUFTg&feature=youtu.be