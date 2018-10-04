Pat Prescott talks to Damien Escobar

Do yourself a favor and go see Damien Escobar this Saturday night at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. That fact that Lalah Hathaway is performing that night is reason enough for you to go but when you add this talented violinist to the mix, I promise you, this show will be magical. I had a nice chat with Damien from Cancun where he’s performing for the Cancun Jazz Festival, one of many stops on his tour this year. Listen in to hear all about his influences, to experience his humble spirit and to learn about his mission to spread love through music that defies all categories.

For tickets and more information visit RainbowPromotions.com or call 562-424-0013.