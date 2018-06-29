Pat Prescott talks with Dave Koz!

I love Dave Koz and I’m not the only one. Dave is the former host of the Wave’s Morning Show and you can hear him every Sunday Morning on his popular syndicated Dave Koz Radio Show. He travels the world hosting his sold out Dave Koz and Friends At Sea Cruises and tours at least twice a year for his Christmas shows and his summer series of shows. This summer he’ll be out on the road again in support of a brand new recording project, “Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns II From A to Z. The album features a world class horn section including Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Richard Elliot and introducing trombonist and vocalist Aubrey Logan. The new project has been out for about a week and Dave took a moment from his busy rehearsal schedule to stop by to chat about it. Pick up a copy and consider seeing Dave and friends perform the songs live at one of their summer shows. You can see them here in Southern California this Sunday night as the tour begins at the San Diego Smooth Jazz Festival, on July 6th at the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks and then they’ll return to the area to close it out in mid-September.

Check out the tour schedule and more at www.DakeKoz.com and listen in as two old friends get together once again to catch up on the new project, the tour and a whole lot more.