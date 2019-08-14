Pat Prescott Talks With Dave Koz About His Amazing Hollywood Bowl Summer Experience

Dave Koz reunites with Pat Prescott on air, to cover highlights from his musical career and delve deep into his exciting upcoming Smooth Summer Jazz Show this Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl!

Enjoy an evening dedicated to the smoothest jazz sounds around and hear sets from Dave Koz & Friends (with Gerald Albright, Rick Braun Kenny Lattimore and Aubrey Logan) plus The Commodores, Hiroshima and Adam Hawley.

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines wins a pair of tickets to the show!

For tickets and more information, visit HollywoodBowl.com!