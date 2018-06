It's almost here! Election Day is Tuesday, June 5th. There are a lot of important local issues at stake that affect our families & communities including important races like California State Governor and US Senator. You have a say at the polls! Polls open in LA County from 7am until 8pm on Election Day. You can find your polling place by visiting www.LAVote.net. From the mountains to the sea, LA VOTES on June 5th!