Pat Prescott talks to Dr. Theresa Price founder of the National College Resources Foundation and creator of the Black College Expo. Since its inception, the organization has secured and distributed more than $300 million in scholarships & grants and has helped over 400,000 students get into college.

The Black College Expo is an event the highlights over 50 of the 104 historically black colleges and universities, along with other higher learning institutions and educational services. It was developed 18 years ago to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. Although the purpose is to educate ALL students about HBCUs and the college admission process, you'll find public colleges, private colleges, ivy leagues, baby ivies, and even military colleges on site. The overall goal is to encourage and promote the importance of higher education, while providing positive guidance and pathways towards positive post-secondary pursuits for students from underserved and underrepresented communities.

