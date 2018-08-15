Pat Prescott Talks Elon Trotman’s 5th Annual Barbados Jazz Excursion

When you combine music and travel, it’s a winning combination that has music lovers from around the world headed to exotic and fascinating locales to see their favorite artists perform. On October 4th I’m fortunate to be one of hundreds of fans headed to Elon Trotman’s Fifth Annual Barbados Jazz Excursion. The talented sax player is also a proud native of Barbados and he stopped by the Wave studios to tell me about some of the experiences we have to look forward to during our four glorious days in paradise.

In addition to cool excursions like the lush Andromeda Botanic Gardens or going below the ocean’s surface for a deep-sea dive on a submarine ride, you taste the delicious flying fish the island is famous for or sample the legendary Bajan rum. All that plus performances by Najee, Maysa, Karen Briggs, Alex Bugnon, Nestor Torres and of course Mr. Trotman himself. Listen to our conversation and then check it all out at www.BarbadosJazzExcursion.com and consider joining us this October 4-8 in Barbados.

