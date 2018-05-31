Pat Prescott Talks With Emilio Castillo of Tower of Power!

Tower Of Power has been making music for 50 years now and they’re not done yet. I spoke to group founder Emilio Castillo about a brand new recording project that hits the streets this week called “Soul Side of Town”. They know a lot about it since musically this band has been living there since the beginning. You’ll hear some of the new music plus all of your old favorites when Tower Of Power takes the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for this year’s Playboy Jazz Festival. Listen in as Emilio and I reminisce and talk about what’s to come for a band that just keeps doing what they do and doing it at the highest levels.

Play Boy Jazz Festival

Hollywood Bowl

June 9th – 10th

Tickets are available at hollywoodbowl.com