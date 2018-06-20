Pat Prescott talks with Erica Campbell

Tonight TV One is set to premiere its latest original docu-series, We’re the Campbells. It’s a nine-episode series that will give viewers an intimate glimpse into the lives of Gospel entertainment power couple Warryn and Erica Campbell as they tackle the everyday struggles that come with balancing family and work, nurturing their individual careers all while raising their three children. Erica is probably best known for her Grammy award-winning work as one half of the popular duo Mary Mary but she is also a writer, a businesswoman, a radio personality and a whole lot more. I talked to Erica about the new show during her recent visit to the Wave studios. Listen in and then catch the show tonight at 8pm on TV One.

For more information about TV One's upcoming programming, including original movies, visit the network's companion website at www.tvone.tv. TV One viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook(@tvonetv) using the hashtags #WERETHECAMPBELLS and #REPRESENT.