Pat Prescott talks Gentleman of Soul with Jeffrey Osborne

Jeffrey Osborne performs this Friday night at the Microsoft Theater as part of the Gentlemen of Soul Tour. He will be joined in concert by Howard Hewitt, Freddie Jackson, Peabo Bryson and The Whispers. Jeffrey called into the morning show to talk about the tour, his brand new R&B album “Worth It All”, LaBron James and the LA Lakers and a whole lot more. Check out our conversation and then join us this Friday at the Microsoft Theater for a night of romantic ballads and jamming party songs from some of the most soulful men in the business.

Gentleman of Soul

Friday, July 20th at 7:30pm

Microsoft Theater

Tickets are on sale now at axs.com