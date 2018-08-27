Pat Prescott Talks with George Benson About Hollywood Bowl Shows

George Benson is a bona fide superstar and a perennial favorite at the Hollywood Bowl. He’s been there more times than he can remember. We talked about some of those shows and about the one he’s doing this Wednesday, August 29th at the Bowl, where he will headline a bill that includes Ledisi and Jose James, who will pay tribute to Bill Withers. Listen in to our conversation and consider joining us for another stellar Wednesday night at the Bowl as we get close to wrapping up an outstanding summer of music.

Purchase tickets here.