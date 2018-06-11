Pat Prescott talks Guardians of the Smile with China Anne McClain

If you don’t know who China Anne McClain is, just ask your kids or grandkids. She’s a 19-year-old actress and singer who’s already been in the business for 12 years. You may have seen her in Daddy’s Little Girls with Idris Elba, or as Jazmine on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne but the kids know her as Chyna Payne in the popular Disney Channel series A.N.T. Farm and as Uma in the popular Disney film franchise Descendants. Oh, and did I mention that China is a superhero in the CW series Black Lightning? This girl is busy!

That’s why we’re impressed that she’s taking time to talk to kids about their dental health, teaming up with The children’s Health fund and Guardian Life for their Guardians of the Smile initiative. She called in to tell us why she’s excited about the opportunity. Listen to my conversation with China Anne McClain and to find out how you can take advantage of the Guardians of the Smile initiative here in Southern California visit www.GuardiansOfTheSmile.com