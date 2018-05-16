Pat Prescott talks HUF Awards with Jude Mablean

Every year around this time, Jude Mablean Ephriam and her team start looking for outstanding fathers to honor them on father’s day at her Honoring Unsung Fathers Awards event on Father’s Day. This is the 17th year for the event that grew from a backyard barbeque to become one of the premier Father’s day events in the area. It’s a star studded event with celebrity honorees and presenters and musical director Mike Phillips but the real stars of the day are the fathers and their families. If your Dad or a Dad you know deserves this recognition now is the time to nominate him. Listen in as Judge Mablean talks about the categories and the event itself. Consider joining them this year too.

HUF Awards (Honoring Unsung Fathers)

Sunday June 17, 2018

Long Beach Hilton Hotel

701 West Ocean Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90831

For info:

323-445-6669

http://www.HUFAwards.com​