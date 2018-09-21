Brian Culbertson brings 'Colors of Love' Tour to Newport Beach

Brian Culbertson is hands down one of the most entertaining performers I’ve ever seen and believe me I have seen a lot. Brian is bringing his Colors of Love tour to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach this Friday September 20th as the Summer Concert Series continues. Brian is no stranger to the Hyatt, which offers a unique opportunity for someone who plays lots of large venues to be seen in an intimate environment. Brian talks about returning to the Hyatt, his signature destination music events and his new performance film that is scheduled to be released soon. Don’t miss Brian this Friday night at the Hyatt.

BrianCulbertson.com

HyattConcerts.com