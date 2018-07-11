Pat Prescott talks to Jay Beckenstein of Spyro Gyro

It’s been over 40 years since the group Spyro Gyra was formed. And those guys are still together doing their thing. Can’t say that about most groups that have such a long storied history. They return this Friday night to the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach to open up the popular Summer Concert Series. It features a mixed bag of artists this year, with something for everyone, ranging from LeAnn Rimes to Chaka Khan.

The show this Friday has Spyro Gyro opening up for The Rippingtons. I had a great conversation with Spyro Gyra saxophonist and one of the founders of the group, Jay Beckenstein. We’ve know each other for about as many years as the group has been performing so it was fun to catch up. We talk about the Spyro Gyra’s return to Newport Beach, how friendship is the glue that holds the group together and jay does a little bragging about his cooking skills. They’ll certainly be cooking on stage this Friday so come check out the show.

Date: Friday, July 13, 2018

Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

1107 Jamboree Road

Newport Beach, CA 92660

www.Series.HyattConcerts.com