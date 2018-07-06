Pat Prescott talks to Jennifer Hudson

We first fell in love with her as a contestant on American idol and she has gone on to make us proud as a two time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, and Academy Award-winning actress and a bestselling author. Jennifer Hudson is an extraordinary talent who is making her debut this weekend at the Hollywood Bowl with the full orchestra. Jennifer called into the Wave studios to talk about playing the Bowl, returning to the Voice to coach Team Jennifer and a whole lot more. Don’t miss her appearance this Friday and Saturday nights. Visit www.HollywoodBowl.com for tickets and more information.