Pat Prescott Talks Long Beach Jazz Festival with Jonathan Butler

I remember listening to Jonathan Butler’s debut two album set back in 1987 - I knew I was listening to a superstar in the making. Little did I know that Jonathan had been a superstar since he was a little boy in his native South Africa and in other countries around the world before becoming a household name here in the States. Jonathan brings his considerable talents to Rainbow Lagoon Park this weekend for the 31st annual Long Beach Jazz Festival and I can’t wait to hear his set. He called in to the Wave studios to talk about the show this Friday, about his latest recording project Free and about using the power of music to heal our land. Don’t miss Jonathan Butler and a host of there world class musicians at the Long Beach Jazz Festival.

For tickets and more information visit www.LongBeachJazzFestival.com