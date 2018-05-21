Pat Prescott Talks With Lonnie Jordan of WAR!

Lonnie Jordan of WAR stopped by the studio to talk about the kick off to The Wave’s Soulful Summer Concert Series. He will be sharing the stage with the one and only George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic on Saturday, May 26th at the Greek Theatre. We hope you join us this weekend and listen in as we talk about working with George Clinton, his thoughts on social media, and a whole lot more.

Tickets and information: https://www.lagreektheatre.com

2700 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027