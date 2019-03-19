Pat Prescott Talks With The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival

The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival marks 26 years of producing well over 500 extraordinary multicultural and multidisciplinary solo performers from around the globe. The longest-running Annual Solo Festival for women in Los Angeles, LAWTF will take place March 22- March 24, 2019, at Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601. The theme of the Festival will be I, Woman. The theme of the opening night Gala will be In Tribute To… directed by Denise Dowse.

I had the pleasure of speaking to three talented women who are a part of this effort, Monique Bebose, an award-winning singer-songwriter, Fay Hauser Price one of the hosts from Rise Up, and Adilah Barnes one of the founders of this extraordinary event.