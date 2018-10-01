Pat Prescott talks to Marcel Spears

October is going to be a very good month for Marcel Spears. Tonight is the premiere of his new CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood” in which he co-stars with Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold and Max Greenfield. The show is about a white couple that moves into a black neighborhood next to a black family whose patriarch is concerned that gentrification will forever change his community. Marcel plays one of the sons of Cedric and Tichina’s characters and he is humbled by and grateful for the opportunity.

Later on this month, we’ll see Marcel right here in OUR community as he hosts the Star Quest stage at this year’s Taste of soul Family Festival on October 20th. Marcel stopped by the Wave to talk about “The Neighborhood” , the incredible talent we will see on the Star Quest stage and a whole lot more.

Check him out tonight in “The Neighborhood” at 8 pm PT on CBS.