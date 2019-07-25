Pat Prescott talks to Miss America, Nia Imani Franklin

Nia Imani Franklin may just be the last Miss America crowned in Atlantic City after it was announced this week that the upcoming competition is moving to the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Nia represents the state of New York and is the fourth Miss New York since 2013 to take home the crown. She is midway through a year of service that finds her not only entertaining audiences with her remarkable vocal talents, but also working to advance her social initiative of advocating for the Arts. Listen in to our conversation and follow Nia on social media @niaimanifranklin.