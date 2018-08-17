Pat Prescott Talks “Rise of the Nation 0817” with Anthony Thomas

There are only a handful of people in this world that have the true honor of being called living legends. Anthony Thomas is ones of these persons.

He was discovered by Janet Jackson at the age of 20 and capitulated to worldwide fame for his groundbreaking choreography on Jacksons, Rhythm Nation 1814 album. Today Anthony Thomas is a groundbreaking innovator and is bringing his talents to the El Portal Theatre for "Rise of the Nation 0817”.

August 22nd – 23rd

Tickets are available HERE.