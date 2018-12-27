Pat Prescott Talks to Ronald Bell from Kool and the Gang

2019 is almost here and we are celebrating at the Hyatt Regency in Huntington beach with legendary R&B group Kool and the Gang. These guys have hits! We saw them last year at the Hollywood Bowl and I can’t wait to ring in the new year with them. I spoke to founding member Ronald Bell and the guys are excited too. Not only will they be performing at the Hyatt on New Year’s Eve, on New Year’s Day they’ll be grand marshals of the 130th Rose Parade in Pasadena. Listen to our conversation and come join us on New Year’s Eve.

