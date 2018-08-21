Pat Prescott Talks to Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men

Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men stopped by our studios today as he prepares for the last night of a summer residency at the very hip and trendy Hotel Café on Cahuenga. He’s been doing these Tuesday nights to test out some new solo material he’s been working on. He started going there to see John Mayer and loved the idea of returning to roots, performing in an intimate setting that puts him up close with the audience.

We talked about his new tunes, opening For Bruno Mars on his upcoming tour, and a whole lot more. And by the way, if you are a Boyz II Men fan, no worries. Shawn is not leaving the group, just doing a little something on the side. Check out Shawn’s new solo single which is starting to get attention across the country and look for Boyz II Men opening for Bruno on one of his LA dates.