Pat Prescott Talks To Shelea

There nothing I like better than turning you on to new artists I love. That’s why I want you to meet Shelea. She’s a singer, songwriter, pianist, arranger and producer who is making a name for herself writing hit songs for artists like Chante Moore, becoming a viral sensation with her own tribute to Whitney Houston and performing for the Governor’s Ball at the Oscars and at the Kennedy Center Honors. She hits the road later this month as part of the Dave Koz and Friends Christmas tour and now Quincy Jones presents Shelea in a special that will air next year on PBS.

Listen in to our conversation and see what all the fuss is about and follow her on social media @sheleamusict.

Video of Shelea sings The MUST SEE BIGGEST WHITNEY HOUSTON Monster Medley Tribute EVER!!!