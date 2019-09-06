Pat Prescott talks to Shelia E about her upcoming Hyatt Summer Concert Series Show

Sheila E is headed for the Hyatt in Newport Beach this Friday and she’s bringing some pretty cools folks with her. Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers are opening the show with their unique blend of jazz, blues, rock and soul, Sheila’s own band and singers are top-notch and after traveling together for the past year or so, they are tight like a family and then she’s actually bringing her family! Sheila let us in on the big secret in a phone conversation this morning on the Wave. Pete Escovedo, legendary percussionist and Sheila’s beloved Pops, will be there too and with Sheila in charge, who knows who else will show up. Maybe you? Hope to see you there this Friday at the Hyatt Summer Concert Series.

