Pat Prescott talks with Stephen Bishop From "Coins For Christmas"

COINS FOR CHRISTMAS chronicles single mom Madison (Atkins) who's saved all year to make sure her teenage kids have the best Christmas ever. That is until she gets fired from the bookstore she manages and comes home to find that the IRS has frozen her bank account due to delinquent taxes her ex-husband failed to pay. Desperate to pay bills and buy gifts for her children, Madison jumps into the ever-popular "gig economy." That's when she meets and eventually gets hired by arrogant, sidelined former professional football player Alec Darby (Bishop), who is also secretly on the verge of going broke. This odd couple butts heads time and time again but can the Christmas spirit help these two get past their bickering, learn from each and ultimately forge a lasting friendship?

Video of Coins For Christmas | How To Make The Coins

COINS FOR CHRISTMAS will be featured programming during TV One's Holiday Movie Marathon on December 24-25. TV One will also air Christmas movies every Sunday until December 23.