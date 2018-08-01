Pat Prescott Talks True Friendship Brunch with Melanie Eke

This Sunday August 5, 2018 is National Friendship Day and Melanie Eke is celebrating at the first ever True Friendship Brunch at the Cheesecake Factory in Redondo Beach. Melanie is the founder of My True Friendship Values, a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching people, especially young girls, how to be friends. I talked to Melanie about how appearing on a reality show called Battle of The Ex-Besties, led her to start doing workshops to explore methods for developing healthy friendships. The brunch this Sunday is not only an opportunity to hang with you closest friends, it’s also a scholarship fundraiser.

